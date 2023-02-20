Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,024,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,519,000 after acquiring an additional 248,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

