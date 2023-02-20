Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 250 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

