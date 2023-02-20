Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

