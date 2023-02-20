Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

