Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

