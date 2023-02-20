Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $213.88 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.



