Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PTLC opened at $37.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

