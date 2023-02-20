Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

COST stock opened at $507.48 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

