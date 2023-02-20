Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $52.46.
