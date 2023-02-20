Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.42.
Tenaris Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of TS stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
