Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

Tenaris Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

