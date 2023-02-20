Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $68.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

