TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.45 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $276.74 million and $25.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00084684 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00058281 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028980 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000246 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,960,673 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,191,164 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
