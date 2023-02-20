TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0280

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.32 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00080304 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057855 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010562 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00030097 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003922 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,995,623 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,238,290 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
