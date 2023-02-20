Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.45 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $5.72 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

