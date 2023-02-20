Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 96,785 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 572,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $9,332,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.