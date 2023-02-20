Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $101.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,373. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.