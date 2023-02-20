Tezos Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $32.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007612 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,127,089 coins and its circulating supply is 927,714,212 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.