TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Down 1.4 %

TFI International stock opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.