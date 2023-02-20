The Glimpse Group’s (VRAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 28,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,519.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985 over the last three months. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

