The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.71. 3,774,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

