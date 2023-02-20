The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,618 shares of company stock worth $26,123,420. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.