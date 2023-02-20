The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $72.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 1,480,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

