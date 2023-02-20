The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.9 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 482,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.