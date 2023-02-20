The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.