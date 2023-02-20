The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $5.90

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.20 to $5.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CEMEX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,852. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
