The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $245.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.0 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $248.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

