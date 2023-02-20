The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $21.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 3,027,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,898 shares of company stock valued at $342,106. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

