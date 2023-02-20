The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $317.95. 4,985,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average of $306.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $350.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

