The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day moving average of $306.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Company Profile

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

