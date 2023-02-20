The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,550,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.01. 8,034,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

