Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,293 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

RCL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,676. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

