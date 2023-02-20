Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

TPZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.26. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.