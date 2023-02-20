Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,426 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.10. 4,283,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,103. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

