Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,224 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,985. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.