Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Central Securities comprises approximately 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Central Securities worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,302.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,788 shares of company stock worth $127,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $35.70. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,136. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

