Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.59. 9,360,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,955. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

