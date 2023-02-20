Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $215,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth $300,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 546,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $130.95.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

