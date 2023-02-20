Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of General American Investors worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

