Tlwm Has $719,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tlwm increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.80 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.