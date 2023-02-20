Tlwm Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Tlwm raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tlwm owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 903,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 190,951 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

