Tlwm Purchases 5,717 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

