Tlwm Sells 3,903 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tlwm lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in General Motors were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in General Motors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

