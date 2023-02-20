Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock valued at $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

