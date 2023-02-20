Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$112.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

