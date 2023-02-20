Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,092 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.17. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $350.60.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

