Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,382. The company has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

