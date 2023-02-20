Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.