Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.