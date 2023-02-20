Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 950 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 857,481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,855,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 37.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

