Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

