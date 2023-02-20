Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,953,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $186,352,000 after purchasing an additional 156,287 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 99.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,025,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,803,000 after purchasing an additional 511,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,655.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,591 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 437,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.58 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

